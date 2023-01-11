Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Current Records: Milwaukee 26-14; Atlanta 19-21
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per contest. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
On Sunday, the Hawks narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 30 points and eight assists.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Milwaukee and the New York Knicks clashed on Monday, but Milwaukee ultimately edged out the opposition 111-107. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 22 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes. Antetokounmpo hadn't helped his team much against the Charlotte Hornets last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.70
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Atlanta.
