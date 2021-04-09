Who's Playing

Chicago @ Atlanta

Current Records: Chicago 22-28; Atlanta 27-25

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET April 9 at State Farm Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Bulls netted a 122-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Atlanta received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 131-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Atlanta was down 110-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with six rebounds.

Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 124-104 punch to the gut against Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.