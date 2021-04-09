Who's Playing
Chicago @ Atlanta
Current Records: Chicago 22-28; Atlanta 27-25
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET April 9 at State Farm Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Bulls netted a 122-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Atlanta received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 131-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Atlanta was down 110-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with six rebounds.
Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 124-104 punch to the gut against Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
- Dec 23, 2020 - Atlanta 124 vs. Chicago 104
- Dec 28, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Atlanta 81
- Dec 11, 2019 - Chicago 136 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 06, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 03, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 118
- Mar 01, 2019 - Chicago 168 vs. Atlanta 161
- Jan 23, 2019 - Atlanta 121 vs. Chicago 101
- Oct 27, 2018 - Chicago 97 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 11, 2018 - Chicago 129 vs. Atlanta 122
- Jan 20, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 26, 2017 - Chicago 91 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 01, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 25, 2017 - Atlanta 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 20, 2017 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 09, 2016 - Atlanta 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Chicago 88
- Feb 10, 2016 - Atlanta 113 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 105