Who's Playing
Chicago @ Atlanta
Current Records: Chicago 26-37; Atlanta 34-30
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 8 p.m. ET May 1 at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Hawks have to be aching after a bruising 126-104 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Atlanta was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-46. The losing side was boosted by point guard Trae Young, who had 32 points. Young's performance made up for a slower contest against Philadelphia this past Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, falling 108-98. Point guard Coby White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and seven assists.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The Hawks had enough points to win and then some against the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting in April, taking their matchup 120-108. Will Atlanta repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Chicago.
