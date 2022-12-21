Who's Playing
Chicago @ Atlanta
Current Records: Chicago 12-18; Atlanta 16-15
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.35 points per contest before their game Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at State Farm Arena. They will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Atlanta escaped with a win on Monday against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 126-125. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and posted a double-double on 37 points and 13 assists.
Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday. Chicago can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Bulls out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -114
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.
- Dec 11, 2022 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 122
- Mar 03, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Chicago 124
- Feb 24, 2022 - Chicago 112 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 29, 2021 - Chicago 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Dec 27, 2021 - Chicago 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- May 01, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 09, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 108
- Dec 23, 2020 - Atlanta 124 vs. Chicago 104
- Dec 28, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Atlanta 81
- Dec 11, 2019 - Chicago 136 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 06, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 03, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 118
- Mar 01, 2019 - Chicago 168 vs. Atlanta 161
- Jan 23, 2019 - Atlanta 121 vs. Chicago 101
- Oct 27, 2018 - Chicago 97 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 11, 2018 - Chicago 129 vs. Atlanta 122
- Jan 20, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 26, 2017 - Chicago 91 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 01, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 25, 2017 - Atlanta 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 20, 2017 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 09, 2016 - Atlanta 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Chicago 88
- Feb 10, 2016 - Atlanta 113 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 105