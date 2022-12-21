Who's Playing

Chicago @ Atlanta

Current Records: Chicago 12-18; Atlanta 16-15

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.35 points per contest before their game Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at State Farm Arena. They will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Atlanta escaped with a win on Monday against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 126-125. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and posted a double-double on 37 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday. Chicago can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Bulls out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Atlanta have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.