Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Atlanta

Current Records: Cleveland 48-28; Atlanta 37-38

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.84 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET March 28 at State Farm Arena. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.

Atlanta was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 123-119 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of power forward John Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Sunday as they won 108-91. It was another big night for Cleveland's center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it five consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count the Cavaliers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.35

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Atlanta.