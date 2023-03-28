Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Atlanta
Current Records: Cleveland 48-28; Atlanta 37-38
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.84 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET March 28 at State Farm Arena. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.
Atlanta was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 123-119 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of power forward John Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Sunday as they won 108-91. It was another big night for Cleveland's center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it five consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count the Cavaliers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.35
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Atlanta 136 vs. Cleveland 119
- Nov 21, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Atlanta 102
- Apr 15, 2022 - Atlanta 107 vs. Cleveland 101
- Mar 31, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Cleveland 107
- Feb 15, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. Cleveland 116
- Dec 31, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Cleveland 118
- Oct 23, 2021 - Cleveland 101 vs. Atlanta 95
- Mar 14, 2021 - Atlanta 100 vs. Cleveland 82
- Feb 23, 2021 - Cleveland 112 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cleveland 96 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 12, 2020 - Cleveland 127 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 23, 2019 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 29, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- Oct 30, 2018 - Cleveland 136 vs. Atlanta 114
- Oct 21, 2018 - Atlanta 133 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 30, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 05, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Cleveland 115
- Apr 09, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Cleveland 125
- Apr 07, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Cleveland 100
- Mar 03, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Atlanta 130
- Nov 08, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- May 08, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Atlanta 99
- May 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 108
- May 04, 2016 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 98
- May 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Apr 11, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 01, 2016 - Cleveland 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 21, 2015 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 97