Watch Hawks vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Boston @ Atlanta

Current Records: Boston 33-15; Atlanta 13-37

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at State Farm Arena. Boston is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

The Celtics made easy work of the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and carried off a 116-95 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established an 86-67 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 32 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta suffered a grim 123-100 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Hawks were down 97-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of point guard Trae Young, who did not have his best game; he finished with 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Boston is now 33-15 while Atlanta sits at 13-37. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.3. On the other end of the spectrum, Atlanta is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.2 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.49

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.