Watch Hawks vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Hawks vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Atlanta
Current Records: Boston 33-15; Atlanta 13-37
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at State Farm Arena. Boston is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
The Celtics made easy work of the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and carried off a 116-95 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established an 86-67 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 32 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Atlanta suffered a grim 123-100 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Hawks were down 97-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of point guard Trae Young, who did not have his best game; he finished with 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.
Boston is now 33-15 while Atlanta sits at 13-37. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.3. On the other end of the spectrum, Atlanta is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.2 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.49
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 03, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Atlanta 89 vs. Boston 72
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 109 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Rockets exploring Capela trade
Houston is looking into three-team deals and would like to get back a wing and a center
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Clippers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Clippers vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
Trade rumors: Rivals expect a Clips deal
The Clips are still looking to add wing depth and an upgrade in the frontcourt ahead of Thursday's...
-
Wizards vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Wizards matchup 10,000...
-
Sixers vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Sixers vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition