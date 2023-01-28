Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 27-24; Atlanta 25-24

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.49 points per game before their contest Saturday. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It was all tied up 77-77 at the half for the Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half for a 137-132 win. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 dimes. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Young has had at least 11 assists.

A well-balanced attack led Los Angeles over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. Los Angeles was fully in charge, breezing past San Antonio 138-100 at home. With the Clippers ahead 78-57 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 35 points and seven assists.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.55

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.