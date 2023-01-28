Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Atlanta
Current Records: Los Angeles 27-24; Atlanta 25-24
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.49 points per game before their contest Saturday. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It was all tied up 77-77 at the half for the Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half for a 137-132 win. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 dimes. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Young has had at least 11 assists.
A well-balanced attack led Los Angeles over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. Los Angeles was fully in charge, breezing past San Antonio 138-100 at home. With the Clippers ahead 78-57 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 35 points and seven assists.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.55
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Atlanta 112 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 11, 2022 - Atlanta 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Jan 09, 2022 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 26, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Jan 22, 2020 - Atlanta 102 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 16, 2019 - Los Angeles 150 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 28, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Nov 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Atlanta 119
- Jan 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Atlanta 103
- Feb 15, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Atlanta 84
- Jan 23, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Atlanta 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 85 vs. Atlanta 83