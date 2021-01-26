Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-4; Atlanta 8-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a win, while Atlanta will be looking to get back in the win column.

Los Angeles beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-100 on Sunday. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 34 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards. The game made it The Claw's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Sunday, losing 129-115. Atlanta's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward De'Andre Hunter, who had 33 points, and power forward John Collins, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven rebounds. Collins had some trouble finding his footing against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Clippers are now 13-4 while the Hawks sit at 8-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. But Atlanta have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Atlanta.