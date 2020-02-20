Watch Hawks vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Atlanta

Current Records: Miami 35-19; Atlanta 15-41

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Jan. 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.93 points per matchup.

Atlanta suffered a grim 127-105 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Wednesday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and the Hawks were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Miami and the Utah Jazz this past Wednesday was not particularly close, with Miami falling 116-101. Small forward Jimmy Butler (25 points) was the top scorer for Miami.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.