Who's Playing

Miami @ Atlanta

Current Records: Miami 2-0; Atlanta 0-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Miami Heat will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Atlanta Hawks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET April 22 at State Farm Arena. The Heat should still be riding high after a victory, while Atlanta will be looking to get back in the win column.

Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. Miami was able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta, winning 115-105. Small forward Jimmy Butler had a dynamite game for Miami; he had 45 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.