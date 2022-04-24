Who's Playing

Miami @ Atlanta

Current Records: Miami 2-1; Atlanta 1-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET April 24 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Atlanta is hoping for another win. They escaped with a win this past Friday against Miami by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to point guard Trae Young, who had 24 points and eight assists, and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-126. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Atlanta.