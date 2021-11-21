Through 1 Quarter

The Charlotte Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but the Atlanta Hawks are posing a tough problem. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Hawks lead 27-21. Their offense has come from several players so far.

Atlanta and Charlotte came into this matchup with previous-game wins. It's looking like Atlanta will be able to keep the momentum, but Charlotte still has three quarters to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Atlanta

Current Records: Charlotte 10-7; Atlanta 7-9

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, sneaking past 121-118. Point guard LaMelo Ball and small forward Gordon Hayward were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists and the latter had 25 points. Hayward had some trouble finding his footing against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Boston Celtics at home on Wednesday as they won 110-99. Atlanta got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was power forward John Collins out in front dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

It was close but no cigar for the Hornets as they fell 105-101 to the Hawks when the two teams previously met in April. Can Charlotte avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App



Odds

The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Atlanta

Onyeka Okongwu: Out (Shoulder)

De'Andre Hunter: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Charlotte