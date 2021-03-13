Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Atlanta

Current Records: Sacramento 15-22; Atlanta 17-20

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.95 points per contest before their game Saturday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Everything went Sacramento's way against the Houston Rockets on Thursday as they made off with a 125-105 victory. It was another big night for the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 30 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta escaped with a win on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors by the margin of a single free throw, 121-120. The Hawks' point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 37 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 15-22 and Atlanta to 17-20. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.