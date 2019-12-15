Watch Hawks vs. Lakers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-3; Atlanta 6-20

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Los Angeles is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Lakers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Heat last week, sneaking past 113-110. PF Anthony Davis (33 points) was the top scorer for the Lakers. That's three consecutive double-doubles for SF LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Indiana Pacers last Friday, falling 110-100. PG Trae Young (23 points) and SF De'Andre Hunter (21 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 23-3 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 6-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Lakers enter the matchup with 48.70% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $141.84

Odds

The Lakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.