Watch Hawks vs. Lakers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Atlanta
Current Records: Los Angeles 23-3; Atlanta 6-20
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Los Angeles is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Lakers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Heat last week, sneaking past 113-110. PF Anthony Davis (33 points) was the top scorer for the Lakers. That's three consecutive double-doubles for SF LeBron James.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Indiana Pacers last Friday, falling 110-100. PG Trae Young (23 points) and SF De'Andre Hunter (21 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 23-3 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 6-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Lakers enter the matchup with 48.70% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $141.84
Odds
The Lakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 12, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 116
- Mar 04, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. Los Angeles 77
- Dec 04, 2015 - Atlanta 100 vs. Los Angeles 87
