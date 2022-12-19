Who's Playing

Orlando @ Atlanta

Current Records: Orlando 11-20; Atlanta 15-15

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.03 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Orlando's 135-124 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 125-106 victory on the road. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 31 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Orlando sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 95-92 win. It was another big night for Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Orlando out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Odds

The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.