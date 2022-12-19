Who's Playing
Orlando @ Atlanta
Current Records: Orlando 11-20; Atlanta 15-15
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.03 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Orlando's 135-124 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 125-106 victory on the road. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 31 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Orlando sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 95-92 win. It was another big night for Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Orlando out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.32
Odds
The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.
- Dec 14, 2022 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 124
- Nov 30, 2022 - Atlanta 125 vs. Orlando 108
- Oct 21, 2022 - Atlanta 108 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 16, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Orlando 109
- Dec 22, 2021 - Orlando 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 15, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 99
- Nov 15, 2021 - Atlanta 129 vs. Orlando 111
- May 13, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Orlando 93
- Apr 20, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 03, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 10, 2020 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 126
- Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100