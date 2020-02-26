Watch Hawks vs. Magic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Atlanta

Current Records: Orlando 25-32; Atlanta 17-42

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Orlando's 135-126 win from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Monday, Atlanta lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road by a decisive 129-112 margin. The losing side was boosted by point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Magic escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets by the margin of a single basket, 115-113. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 54-41 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was power forward Aaron Gordon, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten boards.

Atlanta is now 17-42 while Orlando sits at 25-32. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Orlando enters the game with only 17.5 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Atlanta in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Magic are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 227

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.