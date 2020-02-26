Watch Hawks vs. Magic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Hawks vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Atlanta
Current Records: Orlando 25-32; Atlanta 17-42
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Orlando's 135-126 win from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
On Monday, Atlanta lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road by a decisive 129-112 margin. The losing side was boosted by point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Magic escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets by the margin of a single basket, 115-113. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 54-41 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was power forward Aaron Gordon, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten boards.
Atlanta is now 17-42 while Orlando sits at 25-32. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Orlando enters the game with only 17.5 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Atlanta in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Magic are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 227
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 10, 2020 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 126
- Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100
