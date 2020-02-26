Watch Hawks vs. Magic: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Atlanta

Current Records: Orlando 25-32; Atlanta 17-42

What to Know

The Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. If the contest is anything like the Magic's 135-126 victory from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Orlando escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets by the margin of a single basket, 115-113. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 54-41 deficit. The Magic can attribute much of their success to power forward Aaron Gordon, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Atlanta and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 129-112 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes along with seven boards.

Orlando is now 25-32 while Atlanta sits at 17-42. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Magic rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.5 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Atlanta is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.3 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Atlanta in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Orlando have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.