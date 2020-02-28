Watch Hawks vs. Nets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Hawks vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Atlanta
Current Records: Brooklyn 26-31; Atlanta 17-43
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.17 points per contest. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta hasn't won a matchup against Brooklyn since Dec. 2 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but the Hawks were not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Atlanta took a 130-120 hit to the loss column. Point guard Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 dimes. Young has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, the Nets were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 110-106 to the Washington Wizards. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Brooklyn had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Garrett Temple, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Atlanta found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 108-86 punch to the gut against Brooklyn the last time the two teams met in January. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.78
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 86
- Dec 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Atlanta 112
- Dec 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 144 vs. Atlanta 127
- Jan 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 02, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Oct 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 02, 2017 - Brooklyn 91 vs. Atlanta 82
- Mar 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Atlanta 92
- Mar 08, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 10, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 17, 2015 - Brooklyn 90 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 04, 2015 - Atlanta 101 vs. Brooklyn 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Clippers vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Bucks vs. Thunder odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Bucks vs. Thunder game 10,000 times.
-
Draymond ejected after tripping Dwight
Green is now two technicals away from a suspension
-
Embiid has sprained shoulder, out a week
With both Embiid and Simmons out, the Sixers are entering dangerous territory
-
Wolves fined $25K for resting Russell
The NBA is cracking down on teams not playing by its rules
-
NBA Star Index: Tatum deserves MVP votes
Zion continues to make history while Bradley Beal drops back-to-back 50 pieces
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game