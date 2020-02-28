Watch Hawks vs. Nets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Atlanta

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-31; Atlanta 17-43

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.17 points per contest. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta hasn't won a matchup against Brooklyn since Dec. 2 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but the Hawks were not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Atlanta took a 130-120 hit to the loss column. Point guard Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 dimes. Young has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, the Nets were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 110-106 to the Washington Wizards. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Brooklyn had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Garrett Temple, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Atlanta found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 108-86 punch to the gut against Brooklyn the last time the two teams met in January. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.78

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.