Who's Playing
Detroit @ Atlanta
Current Records: Detroit 16-56; Atlanta 35-36
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.49 points per game before their contest Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against Atlanta since March 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Miami Heat when they played on Sunday, losing 112-100. The losing side was boosted by center James Wiseman, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, falling 126-118. Atlanta was up 83-61 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of point guard Trae Young, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.
The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Hawks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta and Detroit both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
- Dec 23, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Detroit 105
- Oct 28, 2022 - Atlanta 136 vs. Detroit 112
- Oct 26, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 23, 2022 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Mar 07, 2022 - Detroit 113 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 25, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Atlanta 86
- Jan 20, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 28, 2020 - Atlanta 128 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 18, 2020 - Detroit 136 vs. Atlanta 103
- Nov 22, 2019 - Detroit 128 vs. Atlanta 103
- Oct 24, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Detroit 100
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94