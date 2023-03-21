Who's Playing

Detroit @ Atlanta

Current Records: Detroit 16-56; Atlanta 35-36

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.49 points per game before their contest Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against Atlanta since March 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Miami Heat when they played on Sunday, losing 112-100. The losing side was boosted by center James Wiseman, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, falling 126-118. Atlanta was up 83-61 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of point guard Trae Young, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.

The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta and Detroit both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.