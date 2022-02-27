Through 2 Quarters

Down five at the end of last quarter, the Atlanta Hawks have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Toronto Raptors 66-58.

The Hawks have been led by point guard Trae Young, who so far has 25 points and six assists in addition to two boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Clint Capela's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Fred VanVleet and center Precious Achiuwa. The former has shot 5-for-9 from downtown and has recorded 20 points and three dimes, while the latter has 12 points and two assists along with four rebounds. Achiuwa has also picked up three fouls, though.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Atlanta

Current Records: Toronto 32-26; Atlanta 28-31

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Atlanta was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 112-108 to the Chicago Bulls. Despite their defeat, the Hawks got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 17 rebounds and 14 points, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, a victory for Toronto just wasn't in the stars on Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 125-93 loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. Toronto was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-47. Point guard Fred VanVleet wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; VanVleet finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-126. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Atlanta

Lou Williams: Out (Hip)

John Collins: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Toronto