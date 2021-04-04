Who's Playing
Golden State @ Atlanta
Current Records: Golden State 23-26; Atlanta 25-24
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after an eight-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Hawks' contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was close at halftime, but Atlanta turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. Atlanta took their game against New Orleans by a conclusive 126-103 score. The oddsmakers were on Atlanta's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, seven dimes and seven boards.
Meanwhile, Golden State took a serious blow against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, falling 130-77. The Dubs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-42. Shooting guard Jordan Poole just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 29 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 25-24 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 23-26. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Atlanta.
- Mar 26, 2021 - Atlanta 124 vs. Golden State 108
- Dec 02, 2019 - Atlanta 104 vs. Golden State 79
- Dec 03, 2018 - Golden State 128 vs. Atlanta 111
- Nov 13, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Atlanta 103
- Mar 23, 2018 - Golden State 106 vs. Atlanta 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 06, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Atlanta 111
- Nov 28, 2016 - Golden State 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Mar 01, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Atlanta 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Golden State 102 vs. Atlanta 92