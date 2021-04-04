Who's Playing

Golden State @ Atlanta

Current Records: Golden State 23-26; Atlanta 25-24

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after an eight-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Hawks' contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was close at halftime, but Atlanta turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. Atlanta took their game against New Orleans by a conclusive 126-103 score. The oddsmakers were on Atlanta's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, seven dimes and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State took a serious blow against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, falling 130-77. The Dubs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-42. Shooting guard Jordan Poole just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 29 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 25-24 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 23-26. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Atlanta.