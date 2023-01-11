Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon isn't a name you read in the headlines too often, but he'll be getting plenty of the wrong kind of attention in the coming days after he earned one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see during Tuesday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Early in the second quarter, Gabe Vincent was bringing the ball up the floor for the Heat when play was stopped because an object suddenly came flying onto the court. It turned out to be a hand-held massage gun thrown by Dedmon out of frustration after an argument with the Heat coaching staff. Dedmon was promptly tossed from the game.

"It's a regular Tuesday night with the Miami Heat," head coach Erik Spoelstra said during an on-court interview between the third and fourth quarters. "We're in a one-point game and we had some skirmishes on the bench."

It's not entirely clear what Dedmon was arguing about with the coaching staff, but on the play prior to the timeout he made a somewhat halfhearted swipe at the ball on a Kenrich Williams drive.

This has been a frustrating few months for Dedmon, who is now in his third season with the Heat. He hasn't started a single game, and is averaging just 11.9 minutes -- the lowest total of his career. Even with Bam Adebayo out on Tuesday, Dedmon remained on the bench while two-way player Orlando Robinson joined the starters.

At just 22-20 and sitting outside of the top-six in the Eastern Conference, it's all but a lock that the Heat will look to make some sort of move at the trade deadline. Dedmon already seemed like a candidate to move given that his money for the 2023-24 season is non-guaranteed and younger players on the roster have seemingly passed him up. After this incident, it seems even more likely that the Heat could explore moving Dedmon.