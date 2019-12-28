WATCH: Heat forward Chris Silva sees mother for first time in three years after NBA arranges surprise visit

The Miami Heat and the NBA pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for Chris Silva. On Friday, the league flew SIlva's mother, Carine Minkoue Obame, to Miami ahead of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Silva hadn't seen his mother in three years. Obame currently lives in Gabon, Africa, where Silva left back in 2012 to chase his basketball dreams. In the seven years since he left Gabon, Silva has only seen his parents and siblings on one occasion. While he was attending the University of South Carolina, Silva flew home for a two-week period, so that he could renew his visa.

It’s been 3 years since @SilvaObame has seen his mother. Tonight they reunited and it was everything you could imagine and more.



Thanks to @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Sr. VP of Int Basketball Operations Kimberly Bohuny with the support of @NBA_Africa for making it happen. pic.twitter.com/aIFvIpgd3x — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 28, 2019

"That's my mom!" a visibly emotional Silva exclaimed when he spotted Obame walking into the AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat, NBA, and NBA Africa combined to make this terrific surprise a reality.

"The holidays also are really about being around the people you love and mostly everybody feels very grateful that you're able to spend that quality time," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said prior to Obame coming out. "But I always think about Silva."

Silva truly had no idea that his mother was making the 18-hour flight from Gabon for this Christmas surprise.

"I'm shook," Silva said after the reveal. "I thought I was seeing a ghost, but, like, after I realized that that was her I couldn't help myself. I was emotional."

Silva didn't play in Friday's 113-112 win over the Pacers, but Obame did stick around to watch the game. In 25 games, Silva is averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing for the Heat.

Many people take spending the holiday season with their families for granted, but Silva has rarely had that opportunity since coming to the United States. This was truly a heartwarming moment that Silva and his family won't forget.