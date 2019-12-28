WATCH: Heat forward Chris Silva sees mother for first time in three years after NBA arranges surprise visit
Silva had only seen his mother once in the past seven years
The Miami Heat and the NBA pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for Chris Silva. On Friday, the league flew SIlva's mother, Carine Minkoue Obame, to Miami ahead of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Silva hadn't seen his mother in three years. Obame currently lives in Gabon, Africa, where Silva left back in 2012 to chase his basketball dreams. In the seven years since he left Gabon, Silva has only seen his parents and siblings on one occasion. While he was attending the University of South Carolina, Silva flew home for a two-week period, so that he could renew his visa.
"That's my mom!" a visibly emotional Silva exclaimed when he spotted Obame walking into the AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat, NBA, and NBA Africa combined to make this terrific surprise a reality.
"The holidays also are really about being around the people you love and mostly everybody feels very grateful that you're able to spend that quality time," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said prior to Obame coming out. "But I always think about Silva."
Silva truly had no idea that his mother was making the 18-hour flight from Gabon for this Christmas surprise.
"I'm shook," Silva said after the reveal. "I thought I was seeing a ghost, but, like, after I realized that that was her I couldn't help myself. I was emotional."
Silva didn't play in Friday's 113-112 win over the Pacers, but Obame did stick around to watch the game. In 25 games, Silva is averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing for the Heat.
Many people take spending the holiday season with their families for granted, but Silva has rarely had that opportunity since coming to the United States. This was truly a heartwarming moment that Silva and his family won't forget.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron: No beef between him and Kuzma
Kuzma's trainer posted some critical comments about LeBron after the Lakers' loss on Christmas
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 8
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 8 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Former All-Star Zach Randolph to retire
Randolph last played in 2018 for the Sacramento Kings
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 28 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Trae Young suffers ankle injury
Young was helped off of the floor by his teammates
-
Report: Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade
Dedmon could help a lot of teams in need of a rim-protecting center who can shoot
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...