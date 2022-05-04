Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 0-1; Miami 1-0

What to Know

The Miami Heat have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET May 4 at FTX Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami is hoping for another win. They captured a comfortable 106-92 win over the Sixers on Monday. Miami's center Bam Adebayo was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.90

Odds

The Heat are a big 8.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Philadelphia.