Who's Playing
Chicago @ Miami
Current Records: Chicago 25-35; Miami 32-29
What to Know
The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET April 26 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Heat are hoping for another win. They managed a 106-101 victory over Chicago this past Saturday. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten assists in addition to six boards.
Miami's win lifted them to 32-29 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 25-35. If Miami want to win Monday, they will need to focus on stopping Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds along with six dimes, and point guard Coby White, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.
- Apr 24, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 12, 2021 - Miami 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 08, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 22, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 30, 2019 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 23, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 29, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Chicago 119 vs. Miami 111
- Nov 26, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 27, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 88
- Dec 10, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Miami 95
- Apr 07, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 11, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 01, 2016 - Miami 129 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 25, 2016 - Miami 89 vs. Chicago 84