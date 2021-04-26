Who's Playing

Chicago @ Miami

Current Records: Chicago 25-35; Miami 32-29

What to Know

The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET April 26 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Heat are hoping for another win. They managed a 106-101 victory over Chicago this past Saturday. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten assists in addition to six boards.

Miami's win lifted them to 32-29 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 25-35. If Miami want to win Monday, they will need to focus on stopping Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds along with six dimes, and point guard Coby White, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.