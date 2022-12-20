Who's Playing

Chicago @ Miami

Current Records: Chicago 11-18; Miami 16-15

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while Chicago will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, winning 111-101. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago has to be aching after a bruising 150-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points and six assists.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14-2 against the spread when favored.

Chicago's defeat took them down to 11-18 while Miami's victory pulled them up to 16-15. Allowing an average of 115.07 points per game, the Bulls haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.00

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.