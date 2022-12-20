Who's Playing
Chicago @ Miami
Current Records: Chicago 11-18; Miami 16-15
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while Chicago will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, winning 111-101. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Chicago has to be aching after a bruising 150-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points and six assists.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14-2 against the spread when favored.
Chicago's defeat took them down to 11-18 while Miami's victory pulled them up to 16-15. Allowing an average of 115.07 points per game, the Bulls haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.00
Odds
The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.
- Oct 19, 2022 - Chicago 116 vs. Miami 108
- Apr 02, 2022 - Miami 127 vs. Chicago 109
- Feb 28, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 11, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 27, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. Chicago 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 24, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 12, 2021 - Miami 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 08, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 22, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 30, 2019 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 23, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 29, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Chicago 119 vs. Miami 111
- Nov 26, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 27, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 88
- Dec 10, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Miami 95
- Apr 07, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 11, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 01, 2016 - Miami 129 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 25, 2016 - Miami 89 vs. Chicago 84