Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Miami 9-3; Cleveland 4-9

What to Know

The Miami Heat will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Heat took down the New Orleans Pelicans 109-94 on Saturday. Miami can attribute much of their success to PF Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Adebayo.

Meanwhile, Cleveland received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 123-105 to the New York Knicks. Cleveland was down 94-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Miami's win lifted them to 9-3 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 4-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.90%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cavaliers have only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Miami's 4.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 9-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214