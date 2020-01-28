Watch Heat vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Miami
Current Records: Boston 30-15; Miami 32-14
What to Know
The Miami Heat need to shore up a defense that is allowing 108.3 points per game before their game tonight. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Boston likes a good challenge.
The Heat made easy work of the Orlando Magic on Monday and carried off a 113-92 victory. The Heat can attribute much of their success to power forward Bam Adebayo, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 19 points and seven assists. Adebayo now has three triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the New Orleans Pelicans took down Boston 123-108 on Sunday. One thing holding Boston back was the mediocre play of point guard Marcus Smart, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Miami has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Miami.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Boston 89
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
