Watch Heat vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Boston @ Miami

Current Records: Boston 30-15; Miami 32-14

What to Know

The Miami Heat need to shore up a defense that is allowing 108.3 points per game before their game tonight. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Boston likes a good challenge.

The Heat made easy work of the Orlando Magic on Monday and carried off a 113-92 victory. The Heat can attribute much of their success to power forward Bam Adebayo, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 19 points and seven assists. Adebayo now has three triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the New Orleans Pelicans took down Boston 123-108 on Sunday. One thing holding Boston back was the mediocre play of point guard Marcus Smart, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Miami has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Miami.