Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Miami
Current Records: Los Angeles 13-5; Miami 6-11
What to Know
The Miami Heat have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 8 of 2018. Miami is getting right back to it as they host Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Heat have to be hurting after a devastating 109-82 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 58-33. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, falling 108-99. Point guard Reggie Jackson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.
The losses put the Heat at 6-11 and the Clippers at 13-5. Miami is 5-5 after losses this season, Los Angeles 4-0.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: FSN Prime Ticket
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Miami 111
- Jan 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Miami 117
- Jan 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Miami 121 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 05, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Miami 93
- Jan 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Miami 90