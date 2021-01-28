Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Miami

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-5; Miami 6-11

What to Know

The Miami Heat have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 8 of 2018. Miami is getting right back to it as they host Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Heat have to be hurting after a devastating 109-82 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 58-33. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, falling 108-99. Point guard Reggie Jackson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Heat at 6-11 and the Clippers at 13-5. Miami is 5-5 after losses this season, Los Angeles 4-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: FSN Prime Ticket

FSN Prime Ticket Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami.