Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 1-3; Miami 3-1

What to Know

The Miami Heat will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Miami and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a loss.

Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Miami took their matchup against Atlanta by a conclusive 110-86 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established an 80-61 advantage. Their small forward Jimmy Butler was on fire, dropping a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds.

The Heat are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Atlanta.