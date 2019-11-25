Watch Heat vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Miami 11-4; Charlotte 6-11
What to Know
A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Charlotte staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Charlotte needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 116-115. A silver lining for them was the play of PG Terry Rozier, who had 28 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Miami has to be aching after a bruising 113-86 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 55-35.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 9.4 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Miami comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.53. In other words, the Hornets will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Miami 93 vs. Charlotte 75
- Mar 06, 2019 - Miami 91 vs. Charlotte 84
- Oct 30, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Miami 113
- Oct 20, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 27, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 15, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 05, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 08, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 29, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. Miami 82
- Oct 28, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Miami 91
- May 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 73
- Apr 29, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Charlotte 90
- Apr 27, 2016 - Charlotte 90 vs. Miami 88
- Apr 25, 2016 - Charlotte 89 vs. Miami 85
- Apr 23, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Miami 80
- Apr 20, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 17, 2016 - Miami 123 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 17, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 05, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Charlotte 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Charlotte 99 vs. Miami 81
- Oct 28, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Harris seals win with crafty pass
Harris threw the ball off Ellington's back and let the clock run out
-
Jefferson: I refused to play for Knicks
'i refused to play for the Knicks'
-
Luka joins Jordan, Harden in elite group
Not bad company for the 20-year-old
-
Report: Grizz still won't buy out Iggy
The Lakers, Clippers and Rockets will have to trade for Andre Iguodala if they want him for...
-
Kings passed on Luka because of his dad?
Vlade Divac would never admit this publicly, but if this is true, he can't be sleeping well...
-
LeBron, Lakers upset with officiating
LeBron is getting to the line a career-low 5.6 times per game this season
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans