Watch Heat vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Miami 11-4; Charlotte 6-11

What to Know

A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Charlotte staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Charlotte needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 116-115. A silver lining for them was the play of PG Terry Rozier, who had 28 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Miami has to be aching after a bruising 113-86 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 55-35.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 9.4 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Miami comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.53. In other words, the Hornets will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.