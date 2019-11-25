Watch Heat vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Heat vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Miami 11-4; Charlotte 6-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. Miami and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be hoping to build upon the 93-75 win they picked up against Charlotte the last time they played in March.
The Heat found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 113-86 punch to the gut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 55-35.
Meanwhile, Charlotte needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 116-115. They got a solid performance out of PG Terry Rozier, who had 28 points and five assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 215
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Miami 93 vs. Charlotte 75
- Mar 06, 2019 - Miami 91 vs. Charlotte 84
- Oct 30, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Miami 113
- Oct 20, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 27, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 15, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 05, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 08, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 29, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. Miami 82
- Oct 28, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Miami 91
- May 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 73
- Apr 29, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Charlotte 90
- Apr 27, 2016 - Charlotte 90 vs. Miami 88
- Apr 25, 2016 - Charlotte 89 vs. Miami 85
- Apr 23, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Miami 80
- Apr 20, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 17, 2016 - Miami 123 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 17, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 05, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Charlotte 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Charlotte 99 vs. Miami 81
- Oct 28, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 94
