Watch Heat vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Miami 11-4; Charlotte 6-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. Miami and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be hoping to build upon the 93-75 win they picked up against Charlotte the last time they played in March.

The Heat found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 113-86 punch to the gut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 55-35.

Meanwhile, Charlotte needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 116-115. They got a solid performance out of PG Terry Rozier, who had 28 points and five assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.