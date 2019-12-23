Watch Heat vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Miami
Current Records: Utah 18-11; Miami 21-8
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena after a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The stars were brightly shining for Miami in a 129-114 victory over the New York Knicks last Friday. PF Bam Adebayo (20 points), PG Goran Dragic (18 points), and SF Duncan Robinson (18 points) were the top scorers for Miami.
Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, winning 114-107. Among those leading the charge for Utah was C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 19 rebounds and 17 points in addition to three blocks. That makes it 22 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Miami found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 111-84 punch to the gut against Utah when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe the Heat will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.79
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won five out of their last eight games against Utah.
- Dec 12, 2018 - Utah 111 vs. Miami 84
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Utah 102
- Nov 10, 2017 - Miami 84 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 01, 2016 - Miami 111 vs. Utah 110
- Nov 12, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Miami 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 12, 2015 - Miami 92 vs. Utah 91
