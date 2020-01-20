Watch Heat vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Heat vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Miami
Current Records: Sacramento 15-27; Miami 29-13
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 5 p.m. ET on Monday. They are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The top scorer for Sacramento was PG De'Aaron Fox (21 points).
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 107-102 to the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by PF Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 boards in addition to six dimes.
Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 6), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Kings, who are 20-21-1 against the spread.
Sacramento is now 15-27 while Miami sits at 29-13. The Kings are 9-17 after losses this year, the Heat 11-1.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 223
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 08, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Miami 96
- Oct 29, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 113
- Mar 14, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 119
- Jan 25, 2018 - Sacramento 89 vs. Miami 88
- Jan 04, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Sacramento 102
- Nov 01, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 19, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Sacramento 109
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Buy or Sell: Zion debut takes the cake
The No. 1 overall pick is expected to make his debut this week against the Spurs
-
Lakers' Davis available vs. Celtics
Davis has missed almost two weeks of action after taking a scary fall on his backside against...
-
Sabonis gets first triple-double in win
Sabonis finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Pacers won in Denver for...
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 20 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks back on top
It was a short run in the No. 1 spot for the Lakers, who were outdone by the Bucks this week
-
Raptors vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Raptors vs. Hawks matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers make statement in win vs. Houston
The Lakers and Rockets battled it out in what could be a playoff preview
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset