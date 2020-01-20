Watch Heat vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Miami

Current Records: Sacramento 15-27; Miami 29-13

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 5 p.m. ET on Monday. They are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The top scorer for Sacramento was PG De'Aaron Fox (21 points).

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 107-102 to the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by PF Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 boards in addition to six dimes.

Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 6), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Kings, who are 20-21-1 against the spread.

Sacramento is now 15-27 while Miami sits at 29-13. The Kings are 9-17 after losses this year, the Heat 11-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

Miami and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.