Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 42-31; Miami 39-34

What to Know

The Miami Heat have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New York Knicks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 25 of last year. Miami will take on New York at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Miami-Dade Arena after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Knicks' 122-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Heat had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, taking their matchup 112-100. Small forward Jimmy Butler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored New York on Monday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 140-134 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Power forward Julius Randle did his best for New York, finishing with 57 points (a whopping 43% of their total).

Miami is now 39-34 while the Knicks sit at 42-31. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat enter the game with only 109.5 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for New York, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.80%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 24 games against New York.