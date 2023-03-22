Who's Playing
New York @ Miami
Current Records: New York 42-31; Miami 39-34
What to Know
The Miami Heat have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New York Knicks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 25 of last year. Miami will take on New York at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Miami-Dade Arena after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Knicks' 122-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Heat had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, taking their matchup 112-100. Small forward Jimmy Butler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored New York on Monday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 140-134 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Power forward Julius Randle did his best for New York, finishing with 57 points (a whopping 43% of their total).
Miami is now 39-34 while the Knicks sit at 42-31. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat enter the game with only 109.5 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for New York, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.80%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 24 games against New York.
- Mar 03, 2023 - New York 122 vs. Miami 120
- Feb 02, 2023 - New York 106 vs. Miami 104
- Mar 25, 2022 - New York 111 vs. Miami 103
- Feb 25, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. New York 100
- Jan 26, 2022 - Miami 110 vs. New York 96
- Mar 29, 2021 - Miami 98 vs. New York 88
- Feb 09, 2021 - Miami 98 vs. New York 96
- Feb 07, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. New York 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - New York 124 vs. Miami 121
- Dec 20, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. New York 114
- Mar 30, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. New York 92
- Jan 27, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. New York 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Miami 110 vs. New York 87
- Apr 06, 2018 - New York 122 vs. Miami 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Miami 119 vs. New York 98
- Jan 05, 2018 - Miami 107 vs. New York 103
- Nov 29, 2017 - New York 115 vs. Miami 86
- Mar 31, 2017 - New York 98 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. New York 88
- Dec 06, 2016 - New York 114 vs. Miami 103
- Feb 28, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. New York 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - New York 98 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 27, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. New York 78
- Nov 23, 2015 - Miami 95 vs. New York 78