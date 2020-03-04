Watch Heat vs. Magic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Miami
Current Records: Orlando 27-34; Miami 39-22
What to Know
The Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a win while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Magic have to be aching after a bruising 130-107 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Miami and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 105-89 victory at home. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 18 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.
Orlando isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 8-17-2 ATS when expected to lose.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Magic lost to the Heat at home by a decisive 102-89 margin. Can Orlando avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.50
Odds
The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Orlando have won ten out of their last 19 games against Miami.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Miami 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Jan 27, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 03, 2020 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 85
- Mar 26, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 23, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 91
- Dec 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 17, 2018 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 101
- Feb 05, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 26, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 03, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Miami 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 107
- Dec 20, 2016 - Orlando 136 vs. Miami 130
- Oct 26, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 10, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 08, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 25, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 101
