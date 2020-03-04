Watch Heat vs. Magic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Miami

Current Records: Orlando 27-34; Miami 39-22

What to Know

The Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a win while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Magic have to be aching after a bruising 130-107 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Miami and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 105-89 victory at home. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 18 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

Orlando isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 8-17-2 ATS when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Magic lost to the Heat at home by a decisive 102-89 margin. Can Orlando avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.50

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 19 games against Miami.