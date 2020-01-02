Watch Heat vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Miami

Current Records: Toronto 23-11; Miami 24-9

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena after a few days off. Toronto should still be feeling good after a big win, while Miami will be looking to right the ship.

Miami's 2019 ended with a 123-105 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Monday. This was hardly the result the Heat or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Washington heading into this matchup.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Toronto. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Kyle Lowry, who had 24 points and eight assists, and PF Serge Ibaka, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Ibaka has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Miami is now 24-9 while Toronto sits at 23-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat enter the game with 47% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.20%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

Odds

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Miami.