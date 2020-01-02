Watch Heat vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Miami
Current Records: Toronto 23-11; Miami 24-9
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena after a few days off. Toronto should still be feeling good after a big win, while Miami will be looking to right the ship.
Miami's 2019 ended with a 123-105 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Monday. This was hardly the result the Heat or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Washington heading into this matchup.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Toronto. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Kyle Lowry, who had 24 points and eight assists, and PF Serge Ibaka, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Ibaka has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Miami is now 24-9 while Toronto sits at 23-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat enter the game with 47% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.20%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 215
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Miami.
- Dec 03, 2019 - Miami 121 vs. Toronto 110
- Apr 07, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 10, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 26, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 25, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 115
- Apr 11, 2018 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toronto 115 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 09, 2018 - Miami 90 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 07, 2017 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 23, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 11, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 87
- May 15, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Miami 89
- May 13, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Toronto 91
- May 11, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Miami 91
- May 09, 2016 - Miami 94 vs. Toronto 87
- May 07, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Miami 91
- May 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 92
- May 03, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 12, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 22, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Toronto 108 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 08, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Toronto 76
