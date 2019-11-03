Watch Heat vs. Rockets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Miami 4-1; Houston 3-2
Last Season Records: Miami 39-43; Houston 53-29
What to Know
Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 126.6 points per matchup. They will square off against Miami at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Houston and Miami are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (both 4-4).
It was a hard-fought game, but the Rockets had to settle for a 123-116 defeat against Brooklyn last Friday. The Rockets got a solid performance out of G Russell Westbrook, who had 27 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta last week, winning 106-97. Among those leading the charge for Miami was SG Kendrick Nunn, who had 28 points. Nunn didn't help his team much against Atlanta the last time the two teams met in October, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past five games.
Miami's win lifted them to 4-1 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.98
Odds
The Rockets are a 4-point favorite against the Heat.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Miami and Houston both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Miami 118
- Dec 20, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 07, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Jan 22, 2018 - Houston 99 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 15, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Houston 109
- Jan 17, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 02, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 01, 2015 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 89
