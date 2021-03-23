Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Miami

Current Records: Phoenix 28-13; Miami 22-21

What to Know

The Miami Heat will play host again and welcome the Phoenix Suns to AmericanAirlines Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while the Heat will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 109-106. Power forward Kelly Olynyk had a rough afternoon: he played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Sunday as they won 111-94. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 26 points in addition to eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Miami against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Heat are now 22-21 while the Suns sit at 28-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them second in the league. But Phoenix ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last ten games against Phoenix.