Watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Portland @ Miami

Current Records: Portland 15-21; Miami 25-10

The Portland Trail Blazers' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. They will be seeking to avenge the 118-108 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 5 of last year.

Portland greeted the new year with a 122-103 win over the Washington Wizards. The Trail Blazers relied on the efforts of PG Damian Lillard, who had 35 points, and C Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 21 rebounds along with five blocks. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.

Meanwhile, if the Miami Heat were hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 105-85 beatdown from the Orlando Magic last Friday. SF Duncan Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Portland isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Portland against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 2-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Portland's victory lifted them to 15-21 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 25-10. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Miami bounces back and reverse their fortune.

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $61.00

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Portland have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.