Watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Miami
Current Records: Portland 15-21; Miami 25-10
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. They will be seeking to avenge the 118-108 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 5 of last year.
Portland greeted the new year with a 122-103 win over the Washington Wizards. The Trail Blazers relied on the efforts of PG Damian Lillard, who had 35 points, and C Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 21 rebounds along with five blocks. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.
Meanwhile, if the Miami Heat were hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 105-85 beatdown from the Orlando Magic last Friday. SF Duncan Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just nine points.
Portland isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Portland against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 2-8 ATS when expected to lose.
Portland's victory lifted them to 15-21 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 25-10. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Miami bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $61.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Miami 118 vs. Portland 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 12, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 13, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 19, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 03, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Miami 92
- Apr 02, 2016 - Portland 110 vs. Miami 93
- Dec 20, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Portland 109
