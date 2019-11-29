Watch Heat vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Miami 12-5; Golden State 4-15

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.11 points per contest. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. If the matchup is anything like Miami's 126-125 victory from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Golden State can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 104-90 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Eric Paschall, who had 25 points in addition to seven boards, and SG Alec Burks, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists.

As for Miami, it looks like the Heat got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Houston Rockets 117-108. The losing side was boosted by PF Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 boards, and eight dimes.

Golden State's win lifted them to 4-15 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 12-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami comes into the game boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.2. But Golden State enters the contest with only 19.2 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.90

Odds

The Heat are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won six out of their last eight games against Miami.