WATCH: Heat's Hassan Whiteside joins 3-point revolution in NBA season opener

Hassan Whiteside has played in 228 NBA games (including the postseason) for the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. But until Wednesday night's season opener against the Orlando Magic, he had never attempted a 3-pointer. No last-ditch attempts to beat the shot clock. No halfcourt heaves at the end of a quarter. Nothing.

Midway through the fourth quarter, though, he broke the streak. Trailing the play, Whiteside sauntered up to the top of the key, and received a pass. Without so much as leaving the ground, he flung the ball up with as languid a motion as you'll see all season, and caught nothing but net.

Hassan Whiteside is 100% from 3 this season. pic.twitter.com/bKj70wfsIp — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2017

Judging by that form and almost complete disinterest in putting that shot up, it would appear Whiteside is not planning on joining the tide of big men who have turned into 3-point shooters.

In fact, if Whiteside is smart, he'll never fire another 3-pointer the rest of his career. His career percentage will go down in the record books.

Hassan Whiteside: career 100 percent 3-point shooter.