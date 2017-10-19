WATCH: Heat's Hassan Whiteside joins 3-point revolution in NBA season opener
The Miami big man knocked down the set shot from the top of the key
Hassan Whiteside has played in 228 NBA games (including the postseason) for the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. But until Wednesday night's season opener against the Orlando Magic, he had never attempted a 3-pointer. No last-ditch attempts to beat the shot clock. No halfcourt heaves at the end of a quarter. Nothing.
Midway through the fourth quarter, though, he broke the streak. Trailing the play, Whiteside sauntered up to the top of the key, and received a pass. Without so much as leaving the ground, he flung the ball up with as languid a motion as you'll see all season, and caught nothing but net.
Judging by that form and almost complete disinterest in putting that shot up, it would appear Whiteside is not planning on joining the tide of big men who have turned into 3-point shooters.
In fact, if Whiteside is smart, he'll never fire another 3-pointer the rest of his career. His career percentage will go down in the record books.
Hassan Whiteside: career 100 percent 3-point shooter.
-
Jeremy Lin injured in season opener
Lin landed awkwardly after a layup attempt and winced in pain while grabbing his knee
-
Hayward gives message to Celtics crowd
Hayward suffered a horrific injury on Tuesday, but made sure to let the Boston fans know he...
-
WATCH: Fultz's free-throw form still off
The No. 1 overall pick has been tinkering with his form
-
Hayward injury made George 'nauseous'
George suffered a similar injury in 2014, and immediately offered Hayward encouragement
-
Gordon Hayward's injury, explained
A certified athletic trainer says Hayward is 'hard-pressed to get back this season'
-
NBA DFS optimal lineups for October 18
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
Add a Comment