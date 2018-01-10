WATCH: Here's LaVar Ball's reaction when seeing LiAngelo after shoplifting arrest

At this point, it seems that many basketball fans are suffering from Ball family exhaustion, and it's hard to blame them. Between LaVar Ball's bold statements making headlines, to Lonzo's drama with the Lakers, to LiAngelo and LaMelo attempting to conquer Lithuania, the family is pretty much everywhere these days.

And because no amount of exposure is enough exposure for the Ball family, they've also got an all-access Facebook show called "Ball In The Family" that takes you behind-the-scenes of the family's ongoing quest for world basketball domination.

Thanks to the show, we now know how LaVar responded when he sat down with LiAngelo for the first time following the 19-year-old's arrest for shoplifting in China. At the time, LiAngelo was on an international trip with the UCLA basketball team.

Here's the footage of when Lavar Ball saw Gelo for the 1st time after being arrested in China. pic.twitter.com/Jfb9ean91t — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) January 8, 2018

There's certainly a mix of anger and disappointment coming from LaVar in this clip, which is completely understandable. Not only did LiAngelo's actions threaten his future in basketball, but they also threatened his freedom. (He was facing possible prison time until the Chinese government released him back to the United States.)

However, despite LaVar's reputation for overstepping in his kids' affairs, he actually seemed to keep it together pretty well while giving Gelo some tough love and helping him prepare for what's next. He didn't feel LiAngelo had the right attitude or demeanor to de-escalate the situation, and he let it be known.

It's easy to cast judgements on parenting when you're removed from a situation, but that whole ordeal was undoubtedly a difficult and scary scenario for LaVar as a parent. He took a firm approach and, in the end, things worked out.