Watch: Highlights of Nikola Jokic against DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans

13 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 KO

Nikola Jokic did a little bit of everything in a 146-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. You read that right - one-hundred and forty six points. Jokic only took five shots but the team still scored and scored often, thanks in part to some really great ball movement in the half court. The ball was poppin tonight! The Nuggets as a team finished with 37 assists!

And don’t look now but Nikola Jokic has the second highest defensive real plus-minus in the entire NBA. It will be lost on the casual fan but Jokic has played some great defense this season and he was especially great tonight, helping hold DeMarcus Cousins to fewer points (14) than field goal attempts (16). Check out the highlights and celebrate a huge bounce back win for your Denver Nuggets.