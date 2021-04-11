The Charlotte Hornets lost a nail-biter to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon, 105-101, in a game that had real implications in the Eastern Conference playoff race. With the win, the Hawks now have a one-game lead over the Hornets and sit alone in fourth place.

But while the Hornets may not have gotten the win, they certainly earned the play of the day, and maybe the whole season. Late in the fourth quarter, Miles Bridges threw down an absolutely ridiculous dunk on Clint Capela that was without a doubt one of the best in-game dunks in recent memory -- though Anthony Edwards' poster on Yuta Watanabe earlier this year is certainly right up there as well.

After Terry Rozier missed a layup, Cody Zeller secured the offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Bridges at the 3-point line. He put the ball on the deck. got the angle on Bogdan Bogdanovic and took off for the rim. Capela gave it his all, and actually made a solid contest on the play. It just didn't matter, as Bridges had too much momentum:

The announcers absolutely lost it, as did the fans and even Bridges' teammates. Devonte' Graham simply put his hands on his head in disbelief. You know you did something special when even other NBA players are in awe.

Graham couldn't believe it

It's also worth checking out the replays from different angles to get a full sense of just how incredible Bridges' slam was. Look how far his arm was cocked back when he took the contact from Capela, and he still easily got it up and over the rim:.

Just awesome. There's really not much else to say other than that. The NBA is so cool.