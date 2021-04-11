Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Charlotte

Current Records: Atlanta 28-25; Charlotte 27-24

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will be returning home after a six-game road trip. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Spectrum Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 127-119 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was small forward Miles Bridges, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls at home this past Friday as they won 120-108. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-53 deficit. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who had 42 points and nine assists along with eight boards.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 27-24 and the Hawks to 28-25. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.