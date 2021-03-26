Who's Playing

Miami @ Charlotte

Current Records: Miami 22-23; Charlotte 22-21

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Heat and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. If the matchup is anything like Charlotte's 129-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 125-122 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Bam Adebayo, who had 29 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' contest against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Charlotte turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Charlotte put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 122-97 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Charlotte had established a 93-70 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 25 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 22-21 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 22-23. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.