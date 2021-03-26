Who's Playing
Miami @ Charlotte
Current Records: Miami 22-23; Charlotte 22-21
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Heat and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. If the matchup is anything like Charlotte's 129-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Miami was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 125-122 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Bam Adebayo, who had 29 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards and five blocks.
Meanwhile, the Hornets' contest against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Charlotte turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Charlotte put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 122-97 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Charlotte had established a 93-70 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 25 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Charlotte's victory lifted them to 22-21 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 22-23. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.
- Feb 01, 2021 - Charlotte 129 vs. Miami 121
- Mar 11, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 25, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Charlotte 100
- Mar 17, 2019 - Miami 93 vs. Charlotte 75
- Mar 06, 2019 - Miami 91 vs. Charlotte 84
- Oct 30, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Miami 113
- Oct 20, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 27, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 15, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 05, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 08, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 29, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. Miami 82
- Oct 28, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Miami 91
- May 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 73
- Apr 29, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Charlotte 90
- Apr 27, 2016 - Charlotte 90 vs. Miami 88
- Apr 25, 2016 - Charlotte 89 vs. Miami 85
- Apr 23, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Miami 80
- Apr 20, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 17, 2016 - Miami 123 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 17, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 05, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Charlotte 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Charlotte 99 vs. Miami 81
- Oct 28, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 94