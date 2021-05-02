Who's Playing

Miami @ Charlotte

Current Records: Miami 34-30; Charlotte 31-32

What to Know

The Miami Heat haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET May 2 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Miami strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 124-107. The Heat relied on the efforts of shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 22 points, and center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, taking their contest 107-94. The Hornets can attribute much of their success to small forward Miles Bridges, who had 27 points in addition to seven boards.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Miami up to 34-30 and Charlotte to 31-32. The Heat are 20-13 after wins this season, Charlotte 14-16.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Charlotte.