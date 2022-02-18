Through 1 Quarter

We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets have combined for 67 points. Miami has emerged as the frontrunner and is ahead of Charlotte 37-30. The Heat's offense has come from several players so far.

Miami and Charlotte both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Miami will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to go.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Charlotte

Current Records: Miami 37-21; Charlotte 29-30

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a matchup against the Miami Heat since March 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Hornets and Miami will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 126-120. Charlotte's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Miles Bridges, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven assists, and center Mason Plumlee, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 boards, 14 points, and nine dimes. Bridges had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, falling 107-99. A silver lining for Miami was the play of small forward Jimmy Butler, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

The Hornets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.89

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Charlotte.

Feb 05, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 86

Oct 29, 2021 - Miami 114 vs. Charlotte 99

May 02, 2021 - Miami 121 vs. Charlotte 111

Mar 26, 2021 - Charlotte 110 vs. Miami 105

Feb 01, 2021 - Charlotte 129 vs. Miami 121

Mar 11, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 98

Nov 25, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Charlotte 100

Mar 17, 2019 - Miami 93 vs. Charlotte 75

Mar 06, 2019 - Miami 91 vs. Charlotte 84

Oct 30, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Miami 113

Oct 20, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Miami 112

Jan 27, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Charlotte 91

Jan 20, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 105

Dec 15, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 98

Dec 01, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Charlotte 100

Apr 05, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Charlotte 99

Mar 08, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Charlotte 101

Dec 29, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. Miami 82

Oct 28, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Miami 91

May 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 73

Apr 29, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Charlotte 90

Apr 27, 2016 - Charlotte 90 vs. Miami 88

Apr 25, 2016 - Charlotte 89 vs. Miami 85

Apr 23, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Miami 80

Apr 20, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Charlotte 103

Apr 17, 2016 - Miami 123 vs. Charlotte 91

Mar 17, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 106

Feb 05, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Charlotte 95

Dec 09, 2015 - Charlotte 99 vs. Miami 81

Oct 28, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 94

Injury Report for Charlotte

Gordon Hayward: Out (Ankle)

Cody Martin: Out (Achilles)

Jalen McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Miami