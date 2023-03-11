Who's Playing

Utah @ Charlotte

Current Records: Utah 32-35; Charlotte 22-46

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 117.49 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 113-103 on Thursday. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, winning 131-124. Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen did his thing and had 31 points in addition to five rebounds.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Hornets up to 22-46 and the Jazz to 32-35. Charlotte is 8-13 after wins this year, Utah 14-17.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.82

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.