Who's Playing
Utah @ Charlotte
Current Records: Utah 32-35; Charlotte 22-46
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 117.49 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
The Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 113-103 on Thursday. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 27 points.
Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, winning 131-124. Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen did his thing and had 31 points in addition to five rebounds.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Hornets up to 22-46 and the Jazz to 32-35. Charlotte is 8-13 after wins this year, Utah 14-17.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.82
Odds
The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Utah 120 vs. Charlotte 102
- Mar 25, 2022 - Charlotte 107 vs. Utah 101
- Dec 20, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Charlotte 102
- Feb 22, 2021 - Utah 132 vs. Charlotte 110
- Feb 05, 2021 - Utah 138 vs. Charlotte 121
- Jan 10, 2020 - Utah 109 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 21, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Charlotte 107
- Apr 01, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 30, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Utah 106 vs. Charlotte 94
- Jan 12, 2018 - Charlotte 99 vs. Utah 88
- Feb 04, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Charlotte 98
- Nov 09, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Utah 98
- Jan 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Charlotte 73
- Jan 18, 2016 - Charlotte 124 vs. Utah 119